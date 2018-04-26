Feeding her feline friends for 23 years

SINGAPORE - For up to three hours each night, Madam Law Mui Eng, 60, faithfully trawls through HBD void decks in Clementi with two large bags in tow.

Catching sight of her, several stray cats trail after her in anticipation of what she carries.

Once she finds a suitable spot, Mdm Law digs into her bags and retrieves the cats' dinner, laying them out in paper plates or recycled flyers.

This has been Mdm Law's nightly routine since 1995.

After witnessesing 11 stray cats being taken away to be put down, she took it upon herself to ensure no cats in her neighbourhood go to sleep hungry.

"Cats are part of society. I'm just doing my part to make their lives worthwhile," she said, estimating that she feeds about 30 cats daily.

To do that, Mdm Law, who is self-employed and a member of the Cat Welfare Society, forks out her own money to buy up to 40 cans of premium cat food every day.

"I feed them... 365 days without fail, even when I'm ill," she said, although she declined to talk about how much she spends on the cats.

After their meal, the cats lie comfortably around Mdm Law, who talks to them and strokes them. She noted that a particular white feline has grown "a lot fatter" since it was first discarded by its owners.

"Why would anyone abandon such a beautiful cat?" she added wistfully.

Clementi Cat Auntie

Before she leaves each feeding spot, she approaches every feline to cheerfully bid them goodbye.

"See you tomorrow," she says.

Her routine does not end with feeding the cats. She returns the following morning at 6am to clear the containers and clean up the area where the cats had their meals the previous night.

She also takes them to see the vet when they get injured, and frequently clear up after them when they urinate and defecate at the HDB blocks.

Mdm Law said she treats the cats as she would her own children. She added: "We must love the cats who have been injured or abandoned with a selfless love."

These photographs and video were shot with a Samsung Galaxy S9. Its Dual Aperture (f1.5 and f2.4) automatically adjusts to any lighting conditions, even at night.

Using the PRO mode, Straits Times executive photojournalist Kevin Lim shot at an aperture of f1.5, with ISO 800 and toggled the shutter speed between 1/50 and 1/20 of a second to capture sharp images of Mdm Law and the cats as they moved through the HDB void decks and corridors at night.

To sign up for a June 23 masterclass on how to get the best out of your S9, go to this link http://str.sg/oGQE.

To take part in the ST Tech photo contest and win an S9, go to this link http://str.sg/oGQa.