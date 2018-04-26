Feeding her feline friends for 23 years

Every night, Madam Law Mui Eng, 60, brings food to more than 30 stray cats at void decks in Clementi and accompanies them as they eat.
Madam Law looks on as two stray cats at a void deck in Clementi dig into the food she bought for them - something she has been doing every night without fail since 1995.
A stray, whom Madam Law named Yellow Oldie, with food she has laid out on recycled flyers for the cats. She returns at 6am the next morning to clear up after them.
After witnessesing 11 stray cats being taken away to be put down, Madam Law took it upon herself to ensure no cats in her neighbourhood go to sleep hungry.
Madam Law watches as the cats tuck into the food. “Cats are part of society. I’m just doing my part to make their lives worthwhile,” she said.
Madam Law said she feeds the cats every day of the year, even when she is ill.
For up to three hours each night, Madam Law distributes cat food to about 30 cats in Clementi.
Madam Law sits beside a stray, whom she has named Boy. Apart from feeding the cats, Madam Law also takes them to see the vet when they get injured, and frequently clear up after them when they urinate and defecate at the HDB blocks.
A stray tucking into cat food from Madam Law. She said she treats the cats as she would her own children.
Madam Law often joins the cats as they eat, talking to them and stroking them. “We must love the cats who have been injured or abandoned with a selfless love," she said.
A stray lingers around Madam Law in anticipation of the food she has brought.
Madam Law prepares the food for the strays in plastic containers and paper plates.
Madam Law, who is self-employed and a member of the Cat Welfare Society, forks out her own money to buy up to 40 cans of premium cat food every day.
This is the first in a weekly series in which ST Picture Desk partners Samsung to capture moments of the good that people do.

Published: 
Apr 26, 2018, 6:45 am SGT

SINGAPORE - For up to three hours each night, Madam Law Mui Eng, 60, faithfully trawls through HBD void decks in Clementi with two large bags in tow.

Catching sight of her, several stray cats trail after her in anticipation of what she carries.

Once she finds a suitable spot, Mdm Law digs into her bags and retrieves the cats' dinner, laying them out in paper plates or recycled flyers.

This has been Mdm Law's nightly routine since 1995.

After witnessesing 11 stray cats being taken away to be put down, she took it upon herself to ensure no cats in her neighbourhood go to sleep hungry.

"Cats are part of society. I'm just doing my part to make their lives worthwhile," she said, estimating that she feeds about 30 cats daily.

To do that, Mdm Law, who is self-employed and a member of the Cat Welfare Society, forks out her own money to buy up to 40 cans of premium cat food every day.

"I feed them... 365 days without fail, even when I'm ill," she said, although she declined to talk about how much she spends on the cats.

After their meal, the cats lie comfortably around Mdm Law, who talks to them and strokes them. She noted that a particular white feline has grown "a lot fatter" since it was first discarded by its owners.

"Why would anyone abandon such a beautiful cat?" she added wistfully.

Clementi Cat Auntie

Before she leaves each feeding spot, she approaches every feline to cheerfully bid them goodbye.

"See you tomorrow," she says.

Her routine does not end with feeding the cats. She returns the following morning at 6am to clear the containers and clean up the area where the cats had their meals the previous night.

She also takes them to see the vet when they get injured, and frequently clear up after them when they urinate and defecate at the HDB blocks.

Mdm Law said she treats the cats as she would her own children. She added: "We must love the cats who have been injured or abandoned with a selfless love."

