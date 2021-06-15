Feathered flourish

A rare sighting of a mandarin duck in a canal near Block 521 Hougang Avenue 6 on Sunday.

Considered the most beautiful duck in the world, this species is not native to Singapore and is normally found in East Asian countries such as China and Japan.

Judging by its red beak and vibrantly coloured plumage, the mandarin duck in the canal is male. Female mandarin ducks are less striking in appearance.

Asian mandarin ducks are migratory and are known to spend cold winters in eastern China and southern Japan.

Famous for being monogamous, the feathered creatures are a symbol of fidelity and great love in East Asia.

