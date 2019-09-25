Farmer buoyed by pumpkin harvest

Pumpkins are in season in Germany, as autumn arrives in Europe.

It was a bountiful crop for farmer Harald Wenske from the village of Lehde, who transported his freshly harvested pumpkins on a canal in the Spreewald yesterday.

The 69-year-old also traditionally cultivates potatoes, horseradish and turnips in his fields, which are surrounded by the canals.

The Spreewald is a nature reserve situated south-east of Berlin, and is known for its unspoilt inland delta and its network of waterways that branch out for 100km.

The canals are fed by the Spree River that flows through Berlin.

Unesco designated the forested and wetland area as a biosphere reserve in 1991.