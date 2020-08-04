Fans take support to new heights

Speedway racing fans in Poland took their support to new heights on Sunday, renting cranes so that they could watch their favourite teams compete.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, only a limited number of people were allowed into the stadium to watch Motor Lublin take on Betard Sparta Wroclaw on the track.

Motorcycle speedway racing is a huge sport in Poland, and Motor Lublin fans have been pooling their money to rent cherry pickers so they can catch the action live, while abiding by social distancing rules. They park their cranes outside of the stadium and raise them as high as they can to get a bird's eye view of the race. Often, fans set off flares to cheer their team on.

For Sunday's race, the fans' efforts paid off as Motor Lublin defeated their opponents 51-39.