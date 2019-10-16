Fancy a bobble among bubbles?

It might have suffered a small blip some years ago, but bubble tea mania is now back in full swing.

This new pop-up exhibition promises fans of the sweet drink a bubble-tea-themed, immersive and multi-sensory experience.

Called The Bubble Tea Factory, the exhibition opens at *Scape on Saturday and runs until Dec 18.

Set in a 7,000 sq ft space, the pop-up will feature more than 10 playful and interactive installations.

Visitors can dive into a pool of taro "pearls" or pose for photos with an intravenous drip filled with bubble tea, among other quirky installations.

Needless to say, visitors will also get a cup of bubble tea and other treats as part of the experience.

Tickets for the exhibition are available on Eventbrite. Weekday tickets cost $24, and weekend tickets are $28.

To sweeten the deal, admission is free for the first 1,000 visitors on opening day from noon to 6pm.