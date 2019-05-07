Families enjoy new garden

Fun in the sun is always on the agenda at Lakeside Garden.

Opened on April 27, the park is Singapore's newest national garden. It is the first phase of Jurong Lake Gardens, the Republic's first national garden in the heartland.

The 53ha Lakeside Garden has features such as a restored freshwater swamp forest as well as grassland and wetland trails.

The park also has bird-watching areas, playgrounds, swimming pools and waterfront activities.

With 300 plots, Lakeside Garden also houses Singapore' s biggest allotment garden.

Designed around the themes of nature, play and community, the garden offers various activities while retaining the area's serenity.

Lakeside Garden makes up more than half of the 90ha Jurong Lake Gardens.

Expected to open in 2021, the Chinese and Japanese Gardens and the Garden Promenade will make up the rest of Jurong Lake Gardens.