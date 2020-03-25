Falling victim to virus outbreak

A traditional celebration in Valencia, Spain, that features massive monuments was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

Satirical installations called fallas, which come in varying sizes and are made from papier mache, cardboard and wood, are the highlight of the Las Fallas festival.

This year's event was cancelled earlier this month, with officials from Valencia saying that it could be held at a later date once the coronavirus situation passes.

With the two-week long festival cancelled, fallas in Valencia are being safely kept away until a new festival date is fixed.

The one above, ironically titled This Will Also Go Away, was sent away on Monday.