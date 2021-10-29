Fall in step with nature

The mellow hues of autumn allow for a contemplative walk for visitors to Germia Park in Kosovo's capital city.

Known as the "lungs of Pristina", the more than 60 sq km park located in the north-eastern part of the city encompasses forests, meadows, mountains and even a huge swimming pool.

There are multiple walking and biking trails in the park, which is rich in trees older than 150 years and hosts rare and bountiful flora and fauna.

