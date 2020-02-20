Face to face with art

Something has been brewing in one of Chennai's localities for the past few weeks.

Kannagi Nagar, home to around 80,000 people, has been abuzz with activity. Artists in harnesses armed with paint cans on large cranes have occupied roads lined with apartment buildings to bring art to the streets and engage with the community.

One such mural has been painted on an apartment block opposite a new police station. Inspired by his street photography, Chennai-based muralist A-Kill has painted in monotone two children filled with joy (left).

One of India's largest resettlements, Kannagi Nagar includes people who previously lived around three rivers - Cooum, Adyar and the Buckingham Canal - as well as those from slums in the city.

By next month, the area will be India's fifth art district, with 16 of its walls sporting large-scale murals by national and international artists.

The effort is the initiative of the St+art India Foundation, in collaboration with Asian Paints, Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Smart City Limited and foreign consulates.