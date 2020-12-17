Face to face with 3d reality

Kamenya Omote is a mask shop in Tokyo that aims to create a new mask culture. It was started in 2014 by 30-year-old Shuhei Okawara (above).

This mask, which is modelled after Mr Okawara's own face, is just one of the many super-realistic masks the shop produces using 3D-printing technology, although the details of the process remain a trade secret.

"We will buy and sell your faces. A science fiction story has now become reality," says Kamenya Omote.

But fret not if the printed doppelgangers are too uncanny for your liking - the shop sells a variety of masks to suit different tastes.

