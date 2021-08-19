Eyes on the prize

The city of Denpasar in Bali celebrated Indonesia's 76th Independence Day on Tuesday with a series of festivities, including a street competition (above) in which prizes and other items were hung from poles for participants to retrieve.

For the second consecutive year, Indonesians marked Independence Day - which falls on Aug 17 - at home as the pandemic forced many events online.

Among these were a memorial service led by President Joko Widodo, who paid tribute to fallen freedom fighters at Kalibata Heroes' Cemetery in South Jakarta, and a flag-raising ceremony at the Merdeka Palace.

The theme of this year's 76th anniversary was "Indonesia remains resilient, Indonesia grows" in response to the pandemic, which is having a serious social and economic impact on the world's fourth-largest nation.

According to the National Task Force for Covid-19 Handling, Indonesia added 20,741 new cases in a single day on Tuesday and recorded 1,180 new deaths.

Meanwhile, former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono urged Indonesian citizens to stay strong.

"As human beings, and a nation of faith, we must believe that every cloud has a silver lining, Insha Allah (God willing)," he said in a broadcast statement.

He appealed to the public to look towards a peaceful and prosperous future. "To achieve such a glorious future, there are no shortcuts nor magical recipes. We need to have vision and intelligent thinking as well as the willingness to work relentlessly."

