Eye of protests

Chileans marked International Human Rights Day this year not with celebrations, but with protests.

Demonstrations against structural inequality are in their eighth week in Chile, and crackdowns by security forces continue to draw criticism, Al Jazeera reported.

On Tuesday, Chilean activists held their protests with posters that had one eye drawn on them, to remember the more than 350 people who had eye injuries due to the alleged excessive use of force by the police, according to TV network Telesur's online report.

The unrest in the South American country that started in mid-October was sparked by the government's decision to increase metro fees, but quickly spread to other social issues such as income inequality and the high cost of living.