Extra protection from Day One

Some hospitals in Thailand are going the extra mile to protect newborn babies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Infants born in this hospital in Samut Prakan province, south of Bangkok, are getting mini face shields as an extra protective measure against the virus.

Other hospitals in Thailand are also reported to be doing the same.

Last week, photos of babies with such face shields started making the rounds online.

The pictures, which featured babies that seemed mostly unbothered by the headgear, quickly caught the eye of social media users.

Many lauded the hospitals for implementing extra measures to protect the newborns.