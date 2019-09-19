Exhibition paints a pretty picture

This new interactive exhibition in Amsterdam is a wonderland of fun and quirky photo opportunities for avid Instagrammers.

Called the Wondr Experience, the show opened yesterday, and features several exhibits that resemble paintings visitors can walk right into.

It offers 15 different rooms where social media aficionados can snap some novel shots.

Splashed in bright pastel colours, the exhibition's imaginative settings serve as backdrops for one-of-a-kind photographs.

Wondr Experience's whimsical spaces feature tropical trees and plants, shelves lined with dozens of multi-coloured table fans, a wall draped in pink fur and several ball pits, among others.