Environment Stories Winner

Nearly a third of Brazil’s Pantanal region - the world’s largest tropical wetland and flooded grasslands, sprawling across some 140,000 sq km to 160,000 sq km - was consumed by fires over the course of 2020.

According to Brazil's National Institute for Space Research, there were triple the number of fires in 2020 compared with 2019.

Fires in the Pantanal tend to burn just below the surface, fuelled by highly combustible peat, which means they burn for longer and are harder to extinguish.

The Pantanal, which is recognised by Unesco as a World Biosphere Reserve and is one of Brazil’s most important biomes, is suffering its worst drought in nearly 50 years, causing fires to spread out of control.

Many of the fires started from slash-and-burn farming, which has become more prevalent due to the weakening of conservation regulation and enforcement under President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration.

The Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources has seen its funding reduced by around 30 per cent.

Mr Bolsonaro has frequently spoken out against environmental protection measures, and has made repeated comments undermining Brazilian courts’ attempts to punish offenders.

Environmentalists say that this is encouraging agricultural burning and creating a climate of impunity.

Dr Luciana Leite, who studies humanity’s relationship with nature at the Federal University of Bahia, predicts the total collapse of the Pantanal, if current climate trends and anti-environmental policies persist.

Firefighters combating a fire outbreak at the São Francisco de Perigara farm, which is home to one of the largest populations of Hyacinth macaws (Anodorhynchus hyacinthinus) in Brazil, on Aug 14, 2020. About 92 per cent of the farm area, mostly dedicated to preservation, was destroyed by the fire. Title: Pantanal Ablaze © Lalo de Almeida, Brazil, Panos Pictures, for Folha de São Paulo
Burnt landscape lines the Transpantaneira, a road crossing the Pantanal, near Porto Jofre, on Sept 5, 2020. The road is known for its wildlife-watching opportunities. Title: Pantanal Ablaze © Lalo de Almeida, Brazil, Panos Pictures, for Folha de Sao Paulo
A volunteer looking for fire spots under a wooden bridge on the Transpantaneira, on Sept 13, 2020. The road, which has 120 bridges, most of them made of wood, is the only access to the community of Porto Jofre and to several farms in the Mato Grosso region. Title: Pantanal Ablaze © Lalo de Almeida, Brazil, Panos Pictures, for Folha de Sao Paulo
A dead deer lying in a pasture burned by wildfires, on Aug 13, 2020, in an area of the Pantanal devastated by a wildfire from which even the swiftest of animals could not escape. Title: Pantanal Ablaze © Lalo de Almeida, Brazil, Panos Pictures, for Folha de Sao Paulo

