Environment concern stares you in the face

To get people to listen to his message of saving the environment, Mr Emerson Munduruku uses things from the jungle to drive home his points.

The artist and activist was born in the Brazilian Amazon, and is a descendant of the indigenous Munduruku people. He gets creative inspiration from the jungle, using leaves, flowers, seeds and other materials from nature to make head dresses, face paint and other adornments to transform into his drag queen alter ego Uyra Sodoma.

The metamorphosis takes about two hours, and each time, the look is different.

Mr Emerson travels frequently to remote communities to educate people about conservation issues through his art, and finds that Uyra helps him better connect and engage with the people.