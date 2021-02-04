Enter the ice dragon, with sticks

Temperatures were at sub-freezing levels in China's Shenyang city - the capital of the country's north-eastern Liaoning province - but the cold did not deter these ice dragon boaters from racing to the finish line on a frozen river on Tuesday.

The sport, which requires the use of ice sticks to propel dragon boats outfitted with skates, offers free entertainment and the excitement of competition to players.

Officials have said that the ice dragon boat race not only promotes Shenyang's traditional culture - which boasts many sports, performances and other activities centred on the use of ice - but also encourages winter fitness in the city.

