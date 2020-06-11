Enjoy orchestra from your windows

If you cannot visit the Berlin State Opera to enjoy the orchestra, the orchestra will come to you.

With restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus keeping many people housebound, the Staatskapelle Berlin orchestra is taking music to the people by playing concerts in the city's neighbourhoods this month.

Members of the Staatskapelle Berlin, which marks its 450th anniversary this year, are playing 30-minute mini concerts twice a week in courtyards around Berlin.

The concerts are on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

While people are encouraged to come enjoy the music, they are urged to maintain social distancing and listen to the live shows from their balconies or windows.

The orchestra said that the programme changes over the eight concert dates and will remain a surprise until the start of the show.