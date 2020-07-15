Enjoy grill as river flows around you

At restaurant BBQ Lamb KL Kemensah (above), patrons can enjoy Western-style grilled meats while surrounded by pristine forest and soaking their feet in the cooling water of a shallow river in Kampung Kemensah, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

The unique restaurant boasts a variety of barbecued meats and seafood including lamb, chicken, beef, fish and even lobster.

Founded by a nature-loving couple who wanted to encourage locals to be more in touch with nature, the eatery features rustic dining tables and chairs set in a river for a back-to-nature experience in the city.

BBQ Lamb KL Kemensah's unusual backdrop makes it perfect for selfies, and many diners are often seen taking them with straw hats, which are given to visitors to use on sunny days.