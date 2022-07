In a tribute to the taste of its organically grown vegetables such as chye sim, kai lan and nai bai, droves of customers turned up on May 31 at the Thunder Tree farm-to-table vegetarian food stall at People's Park Centre in Chinatown to savour the last servings before it closed.

The vegetables that go into the thunder tea rice, kolo mee, claypot and other dishes served at the stall came from Fire Flies Health Farm in Lim Chu Kang, which is going the same way.