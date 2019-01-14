Encounters of the icy kind

Some strange characters landed on Lake Orankesee in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday.

From angels to astronauts, to even this man dressed as an alien, they drew curious stares from passers-by as they waded in the icy waters of the lake. The fancy dress party was for a carnival organised by the Berliner Seehunde, or Berlin Seals.

The Berlin Seals is an ice swimming club which regularly organises dips in Lake Orankesee during the winter months.

Brave swimmers turn up to plunge into the lake, where temperatures dip below 7 deg C. To keep swimmers safe, each session is timed according to the temperature of the water - at one minute per degree.