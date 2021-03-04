Embracing her new life

Taronga Zoo senior keeper Rob Dockerill holding Annie the Platypus - the animal was rescued after a dog attack - on World Wildlife Day yesterday at the Sydney zoo, which has pledged to save the platypus from extinction.

Mr Dockerill describes platypuses as "Dr Frankenstein's first attempt", The New York Times reported. He likes to joke that platypuses and echidnas are the only animals that can make custard, because they produce both eggs and milk.

Unfortunately, the animal has been listed as near-threatened, and Australia has the worst mammal extinction rates in the world. A study by scientists estimated that climate change could lead to the number of platypuses declining by as much as 73 per cent in the next 50 years.

