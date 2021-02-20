Early bird snags a catch

This javan myna was spotted with a tasty snack in its bill in Circuit Road on Monday.

Previously endemic to the Indonesian islands of Java and Bali, the javan myna was reportedly introduced to Singapore in the 1920s as a pet bird.

Also known as the white-vented myna, it is primarily grey with a yellow bill and eyes, and has two distinct white patches that can clearly be seen on the underside of its wings during flight.

This invasive species has flourished here and is now the most commonly found bird in the country.

Bold and social, it is extremely adaptable in terms of food and breeding sites.

It wakes up well before other birds to feast on roadkill along expressways, and also feeds on insects, fruits and other food.

