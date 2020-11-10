Early bird makes the catch
The early bird catches the worm, they say, or in this case, fish.
A striated heron was spotted making its catch by freelance photographer Lee Lay Na at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve late last month.
Widespread and generally common, the striated heron is classified as a species of least concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
The birds can be identified by their mostly grey plumage, dark crown and distinct pale edges on wing feathers, among other features.
Usually solitary, they can be found standing quietly around wetland habitats such as marshes, mangroves, water bodies near parks or gardens and coastal areas.
-
SEND US YOUR PICTURE
-
Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?
The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC
followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.