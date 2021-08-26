Dubai eyes another world record

The Ain Dubai, or Dubai Eye, the world's largest and tallest observation wheel, is set to open to the public on Oct 21.

It is the latest landmark to join Dubai's long list of record-breaking attractions.

At 250m, Ain Dubai trumps the 135m-tall London Eye and the 167m-tall High Roller observation wheel in Las Vegas.

The monument is said to be an amazing feat of construction, with each leg of the wheel standing at 126m high - long enough to fit 15 London buses - while the weight of the assembled hub and spindle is equivalent to four A380 aircraft.

Located at Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai provides a bird's-eye view of the city's skyline and offers more than 19 customisable experiences.

These are split into three main categories: observation, as well as social and private cabins. There are 48 pods on the wheel, with each pod allowing 10 people at a time. One rotation takes about 38 minutes.

The Dubai Media Office tweeted on Tuesday: "Ain Dubai will contribute to enriching #Dubai's offerings as a global tourism and leisure destination."

Tickets are available on its website and priced at 130 dirham (S$48) for adults and 100 dirham for children aged between three and 12 years old.