An aerial view of homes next to undeveloped desert on Wednesday in Indio, California.

Californians are living in the state’s third straight year of drought and its driest period on record. According to the United States Drought Monitor, more than 97 per cent of the state’s land area is in at least severe drought status, with nearly 60 per cent in at least extreme drought.

Many parts of the state are under water-use restrictions and officials have urged people to conserve water resources as reservoirs run low.

Send us your picture

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.