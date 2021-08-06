Dry run

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    43 min ago

This aerial view shows a railroad causeway dividing the Great Salt Lake near Corinne, Utah.

As severe drought continues to take hold in the western United States, water levels at the Great Salt Lake, the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere, have dropped to the lowest levels ever recorded.

The lake fell below 1,279m in the past week after years of decline from its highest level recorded in 1986 with 1,284m. A further decline of the lake's water levels could result in an increase in water salinity and could generate dust from the exposed lake bed that may impact air quality in the area.

The lake does not supply water or generate electricity for nearby communities, but it does provide a natural habitat for migrating birds and other wildlife.

According to the United States Drought Monitor, 99 per cent of Utah is experiencing extreme drought conditions.

Utah experienced torrential rainfall on Sunday and weather experts say it will not end the drought that has plagued the state this summer.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 06, 2021, with the headline 'Dry run'. Subscribe
Topics: 