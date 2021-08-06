This aerial view shows a railroad causeway dividing the Great Salt Lake near Corinne, Utah.

As severe drought continues to take hold in the western United States, water levels at the Great Salt Lake, the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere, have dropped to the lowest levels ever recorded.

The lake fell below 1,279m in the past week after years of decline from its highest level recorded in 1986 with 1,284m. A further decline of the lake's water levels could result in an increase in water salinity and could generate dust from the exposed lake bed that may impact air quality in the area.

The lake does not supply water or generate electricity for nearby communities, but it does provide a natural habitat for migrating birds and other wildlife.

According to the United States Drought Monitor, 99 per cent of Utah is experiencing extreme drought conditions.

Utah experienced torrential rainfall on Sunday and weather experts say it will not end the drought that has plagued the state this summer.