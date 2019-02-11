Dragons take to the ice in Ottawa

Some 1,500 competitors from around the world braved below-freezing temperatures to take part in an ice dragon boat race in Ottawa on Saturday.

Rowers used spike-tipped poles to propel their boats across a frozen lake, to the beating of traditional Chinese drums.

The festival is the third one to be held in the Canadian capital and has been growing in popularity each year. The inaugural event in 2017 drew 60 teams. This year's meet saw 125 teams from countries such as South Korea, Ukraine and China, reported the Ottawa Sun.

Participant Stephanie Bestie, who came from Montreal with her team Ice Capades, told CTV Ottawa the sport is "so inclusive because anyone can learn to paddle". "It's just wonderful to see people from all over the country... and the world," she added.