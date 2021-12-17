Dragon storm

From the wreckage of an ancient forest rises a dragon - one built entirely of scraps from trees felled by the Vaia windstorm, which flattened centuries-old woods in Lavarone, near Trento in northern Italy, in October 2018.

The winged Drago Di Vaia (Vaia Dragon) in Lavarone was created by Venetian sculptor Marco Martalar. He used thousands of vines and other pieces of shrub waste to complete the work, which he spent more than a month making.

The final installation stands 6m high and 7m long. To give it shape, Martalar built an internal "skeleton" made of wood before attaching the recycled materials. The work is untreated and will change with the passing of the seasons, until it eventually disintegrates from exposure to the elements.

Since its unveiling late last month, images of the dragon have gone viral online, with many people making the journey to see the work for themselves.

