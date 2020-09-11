Down-to-earth in-flight experience

If you are in Thailand and are missing the in-flight experience, fret not - Thai Airways recently transformed the cafeteria of its Bangkok headquarters into an airline-themed restaurant.

Like airlines all over the world, the national carrier has grounded most of its planes owing to travel restrictions against the coronavirus.

At the pop-up restaurant, which opened last Thursday, visitors are greeted by cabin crew in uniform as they enter the space that has been decked out with airplane seats and parts. Each decoration has a QR code attached so visitors can look up information about the parts.

Thai Airways Catering managing director Varangkana Luerojvong told Reuters that the restaurant, which serves about 2,000 meals a day, was a way to recoup some lost revenue during the coronavirus pandemic, and there are plans to turn other Thai Airways offices into similar dining experiences.