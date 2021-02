This is a portrait diptych series documenting how the Covid-19 pandemic has forced five individuals to either take on additional responsibilities to cope financially or find passions outside their professional lives.

Jessica Shayna Prince, 21, a third-year student from Nanyang Technological University's Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information, put it together for a photojournalism module, as part of her course.



Dr Chloe Ting, 29, is a physician who was deployed to treat patients diagnosed with Covid-19 during the circuit breaker period last year. She is also the co-founder of Axiom, a boutique gym in Holland Village that conducts strength-training and indoor-cycling classes. PHOTOS: JESSICA SHAYNA PRINCE





Ms Divvya Rajandra, 21, attending an online lecture from home in October 2020. She is an undergraduate at Glasgow Caledonian University. After staying in Singapore for 10 months, Ms Rajandra returned to Scotland to complete her final year at university. PHOTOS: JESSICA SHAYNA PRINCE





Ms Well Lai, 26, met her boyfriend Mr Felix Huang, at an international dance competition in Taiwan more than three years ago. Ms Lai moved to Singapore and her first job was as a performer at Universal Studios. As the local tourism sector was battered by pandemic-related difficulties, she became one of those made redundant in Resorts World Sentosa's mass retrenchment exercises in July 2020. She is now a full-time trainee hairstylist at Bump River Valley salon in Mohamed Sultan Road. PHOTOS: JESSICA SHAYNA PRINCE





Mr Jason Chua, 42, used to be paid $500 for playing semi-professional football for what was then the Geylang United Football Club, while balancing a career in sales, in 2001. Mr Chua currently works at a swabbing facility as a swabbing supervisor in the red zone. PHOTOS: JESSICA SHAYNA PRINCE