Dixie wildfire blazes on

In this long exposure photograph, trees smoulder and burn as the Dixie Fire raged on near Greenville, California on Tuesday.

The Dixie Fire, which began on July 14, has burned through more than 101,171ha and continues to get closer to residential communities.

The 2017 Thomas Fire, now only the seventh worst by area destroyed, is likely to be overtaken soon by the Dixie Fire making its way through the state's northern forests, as climate change makes wildfire season longer, hotter and more devastating.

According to The New York Times, at least 16,500 people have had to flee their homes.

The region is still recovering from the Camp Fire, which left 85 people dead in 2018 and was the deadliest wildfire in California history.

Like Camp Fire, which destroyed the town of Paradise and was started by equipment from the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, the utility giant told regulators that its equipment might have also started the Dixie Fire, in the same mountainous canyon where the 2018 blaze began.

The cause of the Dixie Fire remains under investigation.