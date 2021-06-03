Diving into summer

A man dives into the sea as people enjoy warm weather on the beach in the seaside town of Brighton in Britain on Tuesday.

Thousands flocked to the city as the temperature soared to 24 deg C.

The rise in visitors comes as the British government prepares to lift Covid-19 safety restrictions on June 21.

Nightclubs are due to reopen and limits on large events such as festivals are to be lifted, as are restrictions on the number of people at weddings.

The work-from-home mandate will also be lifted in an effort to bring trade back to city centres.

But new data has revealed that a coronavirus variant first detected in India, known as B16172, has continued to spread across England and is thought to be driving a rise in Covid-19 cases.

It is believed to be more transmissible than the variant detected in Kent - which had previously been the dominant strain - and more resistant to vaccines.

B16172 has worried scientists in Britain, some of whom have warned that a third wave may already be under way and that full easing of restrictions should be reconsidered.

