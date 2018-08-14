Designers spread their wings in E. Java parade

The streets of Jember, in East Java, were turned into a feast for the eyes on Sunday, the last day of the annual Jember Fashion Carnaval.

The festival was established as a way to showcase local fashion designers and how they blend modern designs with traditional Indonesian culture.

This year, organisers picked the theme "Asia Light" as they wanted to incorporate styles from other Asian cultures. The result was a parade that featured elements of Thai pagodas, Korean drums and Chinese opera, fused with influences from the Majapahit empire and Javanese traditional dance reog.

The theme was also in honour of this year's Asian Games, which kicks off in Jakarta on Saturday.