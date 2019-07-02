Depleted reservoir leaves Manila dry

The water dropped to critical levels last week at the Angat Dam reservoir in Bulacan, north of Manila, Agence France-Presse reported yesterday, as the drought left residents with water shortages for up to 17 hours a day.

Fisherman now pick up their catch from the shallow, muddy slosh of the depleted reservoir which feeds Manila, AFP added.

The dam provides 97 per cent of the city's water, and hydrologists say it will take two or three storms to adequately replenish the reservoir and restore regular supply to the city.

In March, Manila was hit by its worst water shortage in years, with families waiting for hours to source water from tanker trucks and some hospitals forced to turn away non-urgent cases.

Lawmakers have launched an inquiry, but the authorities have admitted failing to build the necessary infrastructure to meet the growing demand for water.