Deliveries go on, rain, shine or virus

Colombian start-up Rappi started a pilot programme to make de-liveries by robots last week, Reuters reported.

It delivers food in a safe way to people forced to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pilot was started in Medellin, Colombia's second-largest city.

The boxy robots, which travel on four wheels and are decked with orange flags on their antennae, carry small deliveries, and are used to transport restaurant orders.

The robots complete the last mile of the deliveries and are disinfected before and after each use, Rappi said in a statement.

The robots are operated jointly by Rappi and US-based robot-delivery firm KiwiBot.