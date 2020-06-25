Defying death in the Alps

Circus performances have been cancelled around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, but one acrobat has kept the dream alive - with a death-defying Wheel of Death stunt in the Swiss Alps.

Swiss acrobat Ramon Kathriner (left) was in a suit and bow tie when he climbed onto his apparatus of choice - a 9m revolving metal pendulum - on the edge of a mountain.

He was one of several daredevils who performed at the Glacier 3000 air show over the village of Les Diablerets, an event marking the reopening of alpine facilities on Tuesday, following a lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The acrobat is the seventh generation of a circus family, and his other acts include high-wire walking, motorbiking on a wire and performing atop a sway pole, which he also did at Glacier 3000.