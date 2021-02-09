Dazzling CNY treat in Marina Bay

This family dinner scene is among the 24 giant lantern sets that are part of this year's River Hongbao event, which is set to open at Gardens by the Bay tomorrow.

Called Happy Family, this display features three generations of a family enjoying a Chinese New Year feast.

The family members are dressed in auspicious colours and the table is set with food that is traditionally eaten during the festive season.

The lantern is meant to represent appreciation for the little things in life, such as time spent with loved ones.

Other displays at the festival include lantern sets in the shape of peacocks, butterflies and the 12 Chinese zodiac animals. They are mostly located at the Gardens' Supertree Grove and The Meadow.

The event, which runs till next Tuesday, is free but ticketed as part of crowd control measures.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.