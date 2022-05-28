Dazzling acrobatics

An artist performing during a training session of Cirque du Soleil's show Luzia in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday.

The show will take place from today until July 3 at the Plaine de Plainpalais in Geneva.

Luzia - which premiered in April 2016 and is Cirque du Soleil's 38th original production since 1984 - is inspired by the people, places and stories that define Mexico. Acts include pole dancing and acrobatics.

Each performance requires 140 pairs of shoes. The 750 costume pieces seen on stage in Luzia - and the same number of back-up pieces travelling with the show - are carefully looked after by a team of three permanent wardrobe staff members and four local employees.

Each costume is custom-fitted for each artist and handcrafted at the Cirque du Soleil international headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

The average lifespan of the costume pieces is six months.