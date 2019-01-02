Dawn of a new year

A girl performing a ribbon dance early in the morning to welcome the new year in the town of Dongli, part of Yiyuan county, in China's eastern Shandong province yesterday.

People across China celebrated the start of 2019 yesterday in a variety of ways - from dragon dances at the Great Wall of China, to traditional drum performances in the city of Zaozhuang in Shandong, and a race around the city of Hengyang in Hunan province.

According to China News Service, close to 100,000 people from across China gathered at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in freezing temperatures to witness a flag-raising ceremony in the morning yesterday.