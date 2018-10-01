Daring leap at KL Tower

Over 140 daredevils from around the world took a daring leap of faith over the weekend at the KL Tower International Jump event.

Against the skyline of the Malaysian capital, these base jumpers leapt off the tower's 300m-high sky deck, free-falling for three seconds before opening their parachutes at the last minute.

Organisers of the event gave visitors a chance to get close to the action by allowing them to view the jumps from the sky deck, and even while sitting at the edge of the tower with a safety harness.

The extreme sports event was initially organised in conjunction with KL Tower's third anniversary celebration in 1999, but has since become an annual affair.