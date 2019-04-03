Daredevil's death-defying dive

The Diaoshuilou waterfallis located at the northern end of Jingpo Lake outside Mudanjiang city in north-east China.

The 40m-wide and 20m-high waterfall is said to be the largest basalt waterfall in the world.

While the waterfall freezes over in winter, the lake below does not.

Visitors to this popular tourist spot go there not only for the spectacular view, but also to see local cliff diver Di Huanran.

He set the Guinness World Record for the highest waterfall dive on Sept 21, 2008, with a 12.19m plunge from the Diao-shuilou into Jingpo Lake in Heilongjiang province.

That jump launched his career as a professional waterfall diver.

The 60-year-old is a celebrity in the region known for his cliff diving.

Xinhua news agency reported that Mr Di first tried his hand at outdoor diving at this waterfall in 1983.

Today, he continues to do so almost every day, it added.