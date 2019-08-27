Dancing to the tune of a new record

Close to 900 men and women moved their feet to mariachi music last Saturday in the Mexican city of Guadalajara to break the Guinness World Record for the biggest folk dance.

Dancers were dressed in traditional costumes, with men wearing traditional charro outfits complete with hat and tie, and women in colourful dresses with jewellery and ribbons in their hair.

The 882 dancers, who mostly came from folk ballet schools, needed to perform an uninterrupted choreographed routine for at least five minutes to qualify, said Guinness judge Carlos Tapia.

The previous record had also been set in Guadalajara with 457 participants in 2011.