Dancing the night away

New York City's dance scene is experiencing a "British invasion".

Royal Ballet dancers Romany Pajdak and Joseph Sissens practised their moves during a rehearsal on Tuesday, performing a scene from Elite Syncopations by Kenneth MacMillan.

The dancers were preparing to perform at The Joyce Theatre in New York City as part of the theatre's annual ballet festival that runs from Aug 6 to 18, which features evening performances and matinee shows on some weekends.

This year's festival is curated by director of Britain's Royal Ballet Kevin O'Hare and other artists associated with the company.

The celebration of classical dance features four distinct programmes over two weeks and stars world-renowned ballet artists.

The 26 performers were drawn mostly from the Royal Ballet, but also included special guest dancers and individuals from the American Ballet Theatre, National Ballet of Canada, New York City Ballet and New York Theatre Ballet.