Dance like there's nobody watching

The city that never sleeps has gone quiet over the past week.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought New York, one of the world's busiest cities, to a grinding halt. Fears over the virus have driven crowds away from the streets.

The New York Times reported that the state government has told non-essential businesses in New York City to keep 75 per cent of their workers home.

While many residents stayed indoors, ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague stepped out onto Times Square, albeit in a gas mask, to dance on Wednesday.

While cases continue to increase, the city is bracing itself as the outbreak is expected to reach its peak there in coming weeks.