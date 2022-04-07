Crypto-art gains visibility

Aorist, a cultural institution which supports artists fusing art and technology, has launched a series of non-fungible-token (NFT) artworks collectively titled MVP Most Valuable Painting by artist Jonas Lund.

In the heart of London's Oxford Street, 512 digital paintings are on display across 36 outdoor screens.

The series will be released for sale on the Aorist marketplace from Monday. This will end with a presentation in Venice, which coincides with the 59th Venice Biennale's preview days from April 20 to 22.

NFTs are digital tokens that exist on decentralised digital ledgers called blockchains. They are used to represent underlying assets - which can be digital or physical - such as artwork, videos and music.

Stablecoins, on the other hand, are a class of crypto-currencies which try to offer price stability and are backed by a reserve asset such as the United States dollar.

Britain announced a plan for government oversight of stablecoins and said it would consult on regulating a wider set of cryptoasset activities, signalling engagement with an industry it has clashed with at times as digital assets gain mainstream appeal.

