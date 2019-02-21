Crossing over into a new year

Dancers in colourful costumes twirled their way across the Quanjiao Taiping Bridge in Chuzhou city, in China's eastern Anhui province, yesterday.

The performance was to celebrate the 16th day of the first lunar month of the new year, reported Xinhua news agency.

The annual celebration dates back to the Han Dynasty almost 2,000 years ago, when residents would go to the bridge to pray for good luck for the new year. It is also believed that walking on the bridge will keep away illnesses.