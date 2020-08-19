Crest of heatwave in Death Valley

One of the highest air temperatures registered anywhere on the planet in at least a century was recorded on Sunday in Death Valley in California's Mojave Desert, where the temperature soared to 54.4 deg C.

An automated observation system run by the US National Weather Service in the valley's sparsely populated Furnace Creek reported the record at 3.41pm at the crest of an extreme heatwave.

The salt flats at Badwater Basin (above) - the lowest point in North America at 85m below sea level - in Death Valley National Park were among the many places in the area hit by the heatwave.

A temperature of 56.7 deg C was recorded in Death Valley in July 1913, and Kebili, Tunisia, is said to have hit 55 deg C in July 1931, according to the World Meteorological Organisation. But recent research has led some meteorologists to view these older records as the results of observer error.

