Cover-to-cover transformation

This enormous mural covering a grain silo in the South Korean port city of Incheon has been listed by the Guinness World Records as the largest in the world.

The colourful painting, which stands 48m tall and covers a total of 23,688 sq m, illustrates a young boy's coming-of-age story as the seasons pass, and resembles a collection of 16 book covers.

According to Yonhap news agency, the Incheon city government and Incheon Port Authority commissioned 22 artists, who used more than 850,000 litres of paint, for the project that began in January and cost 550 million won (S$668,000). It is part of efforts to improve the unfavourable views of aged industrial facilities.

Officials hope the mural will provide a boost to tourism on Wolmi Island, one of the top tourist destinations near Incheon.