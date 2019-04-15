Cosmic relief at Coachella festival

This year's Coachella music festival in Indio, California, at the weekend boasted big names such as Ariana Grande and K-pop stars Blackpink.

But it was this giant astronaut that stole the show as festivalgoers danced around it and jumped up to touch it, while snapping selfies.

A white version of the moving art installation landed on the annual festival in 2014, but this one was different, said its creator, art studio Poetic Kinetics, because it had a metallic exterior and appeared more weather-beaten, having supposedly "travelled" to planets and moons.

The 11m-high spaceman had to be transported to the venue in five trucks, and then assembled on the field.